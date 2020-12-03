Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 Graduation

200312-N-QC706-0098 CORONADO, Calif. (March 12, 2020) Members of Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 participate in a graduation ceremony at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center’s Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman Training Center in Coronado, Calif., March 12. The ceremony marked the end of 37 weeks of intense training that tested the graduates’ grit, character and special maritime operations skills. NSW Center provides initial and advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy's elite SEAL and Special Boat Teams.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released)

