    Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 Graduation [Image 1 of 3]

    Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 Graduation

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony Walker 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    200312-N-QC706-0240CORONADO, Calif. (March 12, 2020) Friends and family members of Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 applaud the newest members of the Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman (SWCC) community during a graduation ceremony at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center’s SWCC Training Center in Coronado, Calif., March 12. SWCC operators conduct clandestine maritime operations aboard advanced craft in support of special operations missions across the globe. NSW Center provides initial and advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy's elite SEAL and Special Boat Teams. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 21:06
    Photo ID: 6137690
    VIRIN: 200312-N-QC706-0240
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Anthony Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SWCC
    NSW
    SPECWAR
    NSWCEN

