Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 Graduation

200312-N-QC706-0240CORONADO, Calif. (March 12, 2020) Friends and family members of Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 applaud the newest members of the Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman (SWCC) community during a graduation ceremony at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center’s SWCC Training Center in Coronado, Calif., March 12. SWCC operators conduct clandestine maritime operations aboard advanced craft in support of special operations missions across the globe. NSW Center provides initial and advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy's elite SEAL and Special Boat Teams. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released)

