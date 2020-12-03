200312-N-QC706-0225CORONADO, Calif. (March 12, 2020) A member of Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 receives his Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman (SWCC) Basic pin during a graduation ceremony at Naval Special Warfare Center’s SWCC Training Center in Coronado, Calif., March 12. SWCC are the Navy’s elite boat operators and are quiet professionals dedicated to achieving excellence in maritime special operations. NSW Center provides initial and advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy's elite SEAL and Special Boat Teams.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 21:06 Photo ID: 6137691 VIRIN: 200312-N-QC706-0225 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.4 MB Location: CORONADO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crewman Qualification Training Class 108 Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Anthony Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.