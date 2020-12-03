Tyndall medical, first responders partner with Bay County EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart for joint training exercise

Medical technicians and nurses participate in a joint medical exercise with the 325th Medical Group at Tyndall Air Force Base and Bay County Emergency Medical Services at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center, Panama City, Florida, March 12, 2020. The off base portion of the exercise included patient transfer from the scene of the incident by Bay County EMS to the local Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center for triage and treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

