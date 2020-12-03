Medical technicians and nurses participate in a joint medical exercise with the 325th Medical Group at Tyndall Air Force Base and Bay County Emergency Medical Services at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center, Panama City, Florida, March 12, 2020. The off base portion of the exercise included patient transfer from the scene of the incident by Bay County EMS to the local Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center for triage and treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 17:07
|Photo ID:
|6137426
|VIRIN:
|200312-F-YO405-1202
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tyndall medical, first responders partner with Bay County EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart for joint training exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT