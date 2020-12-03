Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall medical, first responders partner with Bay County EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart for joint training exercise [Image 8 of 11]

    Tyndall medical, first responders partner with Bay County EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart for joint training exercise

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ashley Thompson, left, Pete Russ, center, and Kelly Guillory, Bay County Emergency Medical Services technicians, load a simulated medical emergency patient during an emergency medical joint exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 12, 2020. Bay County EMS responded to the scene and facilitated patient transfer to the local hospital. This was a critical point of the exercise training to practice patient hand offs successfully. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:07
    Photo ID: 6137411
    VIRIN: 200312-F-YO405-1169
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall medical, first responders partner with Bay County EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart for joint training exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

