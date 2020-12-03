Tyndall medical, first responders partner with Bay County EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart for joint training exercise

Ashley Thompson, left, Pete Russ, center, and Kelly Guillory, Bay County Emergency Medical Services technicians, load a simulated medical emergency patient during an emergency medical joint exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 12, 2020. Bay County EMS responded to the scene and facilitated patient transfer to the local hospital. This was a critical point of the exercise training to practice patient hand offs successfully. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
