Kelly Guillory, Bay County Emergency Medical Services technician, left, Staff Sgt. Zachary Collins, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Ambulance Services Department technician, center, and Pete Russ, Bay County EMS technician, right, participate in a medical emergency exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 12, 2020. Medical technicians and nurses participate in a joint medical exercise with the 325th Medical Group, Bay County EMS and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 17:07
|Photo ID:
|6137417
|VIRIN:
|200312-F-YO405-1191
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tyndall medical, first responders partner with Bay County EMS, Ascension Sacred Heart for joint training exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
