U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for upcoming exercise

Spc. Devin Gray, assigned to the 824th Quartermaster Company, trims a piece of plywood at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 8, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6137194
|VIRIN:
|200308-A-QO036-377
|Resolution:
|2602x2794
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
