U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for upcoming exercise

Pfc. Michael Eason, assigned to the 824th Quartermaster Company, rehabs a platform in preparation for an upcoming exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 7, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|03.07.2020
|03.12.2020 15:21
|6137192
|200307-A-QO036-071
|3456x3906
|6.13 MB
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|1
|0
|0
