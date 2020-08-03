Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers ready platforms and parachutes for upcoming exercise.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O&#039;Brien 

    Exercise News Day

    Sgt. Autumn Williams, assigned to the 824th Quartermaster Company, completes an inspection card, as Spc. Marina Johnson packs a personnel parachute in preparation for an upcoming exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 8, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:22
    Photo ID: 6137195
    VIRIN: 200308-A-QO036-254
    Resolution: 5442x3667
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers ready platforms and parachutes for upcoming exercise. [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

