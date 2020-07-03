341st Takes Top Honors Again at Language Conference

Sgt. Robert O'Donnell, a crypto-linguist with Delta Company, 341st Military
Intelligence Battalion is presented with the 2019 Language Professional of
the Year award by Col. Shahram Takmili, commander of the 300th Military
Intelligence Brigade, Utah National Guard during the Military Intelligence
Conference on March 8, 2020 at Draper, Utah. (Courtesy Photo)
341st MI BN Takes Top Honors Again at Language Conference
