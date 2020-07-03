341st Takes Top Honors Again at Language Conference

Sgt. Robert O'Donnell, a crypto-linguist with Delta Company, 341st Military

Intelligence Battalion is presented with the 2019 Language Professional of

the Year award by Col. Shahram Takmili, commander of the 300th Military

Intelligence Brigade, Utah National Guard during the Military Intelligence

Conference on March 8, 2020 at Draper, Utah. (Courtesy Photo)

