Group Photo featuring soldiers from the 341st Military Intelligence

Battalion after receiving the Command Language Program of the Year award

during the Military Intelligence Conference on March 8, 2020 at Draper,

Utah. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 11:52 Photo ID: 6136993 VIRIN: 200307-O-IA145-251 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.64 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 341st Takes Top Honors at Language Conference [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.