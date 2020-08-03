Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Shiloh Small Boat Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    200308-N-KW492-0425 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 8, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat while conducting small boat operations. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 03:58
    Photo ID: 6136571
    VIRIN: 200308-N-KW492-0425
    Resolution: 4065x2710
    Size: 937.44 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

