USS Shiloh Small Boat Operations

200308-N-KW492-0206 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 8, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) approach a life raft on a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

