USS Shiloh Small Boat Operations

200308-N-KW492-0325 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 8, 2020) Sailors on a rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) investigate a life raft while conducting small boat operations. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
03.08.2020
PHILIPPINE SEA
