200308-N-KW492-0325 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 8, 2020) Sailors on a rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) investigate a life raft while conducting small boat operations. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 03:58 Photo ID: 6136570 VIRIN: 200308-N-KW492-0325 Resolution: 1893x1262 Size: 939.4 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.