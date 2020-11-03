Reapers sharpen readiness capabilities

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 11, 2020. The Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB