Reapers sharpen readiness capabilities

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 11, 2020. The Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)
