    Reapers sharpen readiness capabilities

    Reapers sharpen readiness capabilities

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 11, 2020. The 493rd conducts daily routine training to ensure the Liberty Wing brings unique air combat capabilities to the fight when called upon by United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 03:44
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
