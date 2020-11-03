An F-15D Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 11, 2020. The 493rd conducts daily routine training to ensure the Liberty Wing brings unique air combat capabilities to the fight when called upon by United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)
This work, Reapers sharpen readiness capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
