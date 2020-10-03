U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kirby Graves, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, rests on a ledge during down time inside a C-130J Super Hercules during high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump operations over Djibouti, Africa, March 10, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 03:23
|Photo ID:
|6136548
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-VS255-0292
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
