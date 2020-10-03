82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kirby Graves, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, rests on a ledge during down time inside a C-130J Super Hercules during high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump operations over Djibouti, Africa, March 10, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

