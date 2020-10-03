Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump [Image 4 of 13]

    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle patch adorns the helmet of a U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), inside a C-130J Super Hercules over Djibouti, Africa, March 10, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 03:22
    Photo ID: 6136545
    VIRIN: 200310-F-VS255-0163
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Africa
    Airlift
    loadmaster
    Camp Lemonnier
    Security Forces
    Joint Operations
    CJTF-HOA
    Pararescueman
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    75th EAS
    82nd ERSQ

