A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle patch adorns the helmet of a U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), inside a C-130J Super Hercules over Djibouti, Africa, March 10, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 03:22
|Photo ID:
|6136545
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-VS255-0163
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT