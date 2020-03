82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle patch adorns the helmet of a U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), inside a C-130J Super Hercules over Djibouti, Africa, March 10, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

Date Taken: 03.10.2020