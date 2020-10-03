82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs HALO jump

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), prepares to perform a high-altitude low opening (HALO) jump over Djibouti, Africa, March 10, 2020. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

