    USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Colin Ramirez, from San Antonio, Texas, braces Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Seth Southwell, from Lewisville, Texas, while firing a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a live-fire exercise. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 01:55
    Photo ID: 6136489
    VIRIN: 200310-N-AJ005-1160
    Resolution: 4876x3483
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors

