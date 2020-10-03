USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

(Mar. 10, 2020) Ammunition feeds into a Phalanx Close-in Weapons System aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a live-fire exercise. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

