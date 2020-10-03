PHILIPPINE SEA(Mar. 10, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Colin Ramirez, from San Antonio, Texas, loads a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 01:55
|Photo ID:
|6136486
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-AJ005-1134
|Resolution:
|3672x2623
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
