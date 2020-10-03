Members of the Governor’s Military Council and 30th Space Wing leadership gather during a tour at the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building, March 10, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The GMC received various briefings and tours to preview the upcoming changes to Vandenberg AFB. The GMC tour progressed the council’s understanding of the missions of the 30th SW and tenant units here, along with upcoming developments to the base to align with the United States Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Milks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 19:28 Photo ID: 6136281 VIRIN: 200310-F-VU029-2096 Resolution: 6602x4407 Size: 2.29 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor’s Military Council visits Vandenberg [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aubree Milks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.