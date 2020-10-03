Governor’s Military Council visits Vandenberg

Members of the Governor’s Military Council and base leadership gather during a tour of the operations floor at the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building, March 10, 2020, at Vandenberg AFB. The GMC visited Vandenberg and received in-depth briefings, and saw firsthand how the installation fits into the beginnings of the United States Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Milks)
