Struggle became strength for JBER security forces patrolman

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramses Alfonso, 673d Security Forces Squadron lead patrolman, adjusts his daughter’s headband while his mother holds her in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 20, 2019. When Alfonso was in fifth grade, he immigrated to the United States from Cuba and learned English. Alfonso graduated from Anchorage Police Department 19-1 Academy and earned the Distinguished Honor Graduate Award, Class Valedictorian, Top Shooter, and Top Defensive Driver in the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course.

