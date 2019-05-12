Struggle became strength for JBER security forces patrolman

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramses Alfonso, 673d Security Forces Squadron lead patrolman, receives a certificate of completion for graduating Anchorage Police Department 19-1 Academy from U.S. Air Force Col. Patricia Csànk, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 5, 2019. Alfonso earned the Distinguished Honor Graduate Award, Class Valedictorian, Top Shooter, and Top Defensive Driver in the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course. The partnership between the squadron and the Anchorage Police Department provides Airmen with a clearer understanding of municipal police procedures as well as builds contacts with all partner law enforcement agencies who participate in the academy.

