    Struggle became strength for JBER security forces patrolman [Image 3 of 6]

    Struggle became strength for JBER security forces patrolman

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2019

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramses Alfonso (center), 673d Security Forces Squadron lead patrolman, swears in at the Anchorage Police Department 19-1 Academy graduation in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 5, 2019. Alfonso earned the Distinguished Honor Graduate Award, Class Valedictorian, Top Shooter, and Top Defensive Driver in the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course. The partnership between the squadron and the Anchorage Police Department provides Airmen with a clearer understanding of municipal police procedures as well as builds contacts with all partner law enforcement agencies who participate in the academy.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2019
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 19:01
    Photo ID: 6136256
    VIRIN: 191205-F-YL679-1170
    Resolution: 4217x2811
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Struggle became strength for JBER security forces patrolman [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Anchorage Police Department
    673d Security Forces Squadron
    673d SFS
    Staff Sgt. Ramses Alfonso
    Anchorage Police Department 19-1 Academy

