PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – On Tuesday, March 10th, NORAD successfully conducted an E-3 Sentry mission to the high arctic supported by KC-135 Stratotankers.



The mission lasted approximately 9 hours and traveled 1700 nautical miles north from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. NORAD's operations in the high arctic demonstrates our ability to detect threats through Arctic avenues of approach to North America.



This deployment of an airborne early-warning aircraft to such a remote Arctic location expands our abilities to operate in the highest reaches of the Arctic.

As our CDR, Gen. O'Shaughnessy recently said, "The Arctic affords our adversaries a direct avenue of approach to the homeland and is representative of the changing strategic environment in our area of responsibility.



-30-



NOTE TO EDITORS: For further information, please contact NORAD Public Affairs at (719) 554-6889 or visit our website at http://www.norad.mil

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/NORADCommand and http://www.twitter.com/NORADCommand

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:06 Photo ID: 6135998 VIRIN: 200310-F-HJ760-1187 Resolution: 5160x3444 Size: 1.15 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD Conducts Air Patrol in High Arctic [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.