NORAD Conducts Air Patrol in High Arctic

Courtesy Photo | PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – On Tuesday, March 10th, NORAD successfully...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – On Tuesday, March 10th, NORAD successfully conducted an E-3 Sentry mission to the high arctic supported by KC-135 Stratotankers. The mission lasted approximately 9 hours and traveled 1700 nautical miles north from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. NORAD's operations in the high arctic demonstrates our ability to detect threats through Arctic avenues of approach to North America. This deployment of an airborne early-warning aircraft to such a remote Arctic location expands our abilities to operate in the highest reaches of the Arctic. As our CDR, Gen. O'Shaughnessy recently said, "The Arctic affords our adversaries a direct avenue of approach to the homeland and is representative of the changing strategic environment in our area of responsibility. -30- NOTE TO EDITORS: For further information, please contact NORAD Public Affairs at (719) 554-6889 or visit our website at http://www.norad.mil Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/NORADCommand and http://www.twitter.com/NORADCommand see less | View Image Page

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – On Tuesday, March 10th, NORAD successfully conducted an E-3 Sentry mission to the high arctic supported by KC-135 Stratotankers.



The mission lasted approximately 9 hours and traveled 1700 nautical miles north from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. NORAD's operations in the high arctic demonstrates our ability to detect threats through Arctic avenues of approach to North America.



This deployment of an airborne early-warning aircraft to such a remote Arctic location expands our abilities to operate in the highest reaches of the Arctic.



As our CDR, Gen. O'Shaughnessy recently said, "The Arctic affords our adversaries a direct avenue of approach to the homeland and is representative of the changing strategic environment in our area of responsibility.



-30-



NOTE TO EDITORS: For further information, please contact NORAD Public Affairs at (719) 554-6889 or visit our website at http://www.norad.mil

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/NORADCommand and http://www.twitter.com/NORADCommand