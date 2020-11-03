Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD Conducts Air Patrol in High Arctic

    NORAD Conducts Air Patrol in High Arctic

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Joe Laws 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – On Tuesday, March 10th, NORAD successfully conducted an E-3 Sentry mission to the high arctic supported by KC-135 Stratotankers.

    The mission lasted approximately 9 hours and traveled 1700 nautical miles north from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. NORAD's operations in the high arctic demonstrates our ability to detect threats through Arctic avenues of approach to North America.

    This deployment of an airborne early-warning aircraft to such a remote Arctic location expands our abilities to operate in the highest reaches of the Arctic.

    As our CDR, Gen. O'Shaughnessy recently said, "The Arctic affords our adversaries a direct avenue of approach to the homeland and is representative of the changing strategic environment in our area of responsibility.

    -30-

    NOTE TO EDITORS: For further information, please contact NORAD Public Affairs at (719) 554-6889 or visit our website at http://www.norad.mil
