PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – On Tuesday, March 10th, NORAD successfully conducted an E-3 Sentry mission to the high arctic supported by KC-135 Stratotankers.
The mission lasted approximately 9 hours and traveled 1700 nautical miles north from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. NORAD's operations in the high arctic demonstrates our ability to detect threats through Arctic avenues of approach to North America.
This deployment of an airborne early-warning aircraft to such a remote Arctic location expands our abilities to operate in the highest reaches of the Arctic.
As our CDR, Gen. O'Shaughnessy recently said, "The Arctic affords our adversaries a direct avenue of approach to the homeland and is representative of the changing strategic environment in our area of responsibility.
NORAD Conducts Air Patrol in High Arctic
