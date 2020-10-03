Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD Conducts Air Patrol in High Arctic [Image 2 of 3]

    NORAD Conducts Air Patrol in High Arctic

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – On Tuesday, March 10th, NORAD successfully conducted an E-3 Sentry mission to the high arctic supported by KC-135 Stratotankers.

    The mission lasted approximately 9 hours and traveled 1700 nautical miles north from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. NORAD's operations in the high arctic demonstrates our ability to detect threats through Arctic avenues of approach to North America.

    This deployment of an airborne early-warning aircraft to such a remote Arctic location expands our abilities to operate in the highest reaches of the Arctic.
    As our CDR, Gen. O'Shaughnessy recently said, "The Arctic affords our adversaries a direct avenue of approach to the homeland and is representative of the changing strategic environment in our area of responsibility.

    -30-

    NOTE TO EDITORS: For further information, please contact NORAD Public Affairs at (719) 554-6889 or visit our website at http://www.norad.mil
