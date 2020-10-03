SecAF Mitchell Institute Space Power Forum

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, right, speaks with an audience member after a forum discussing space power and operations, hosted by the Mitchell Institute think tank at the Reserve Officers Association Building in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
