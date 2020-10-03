Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Mitchell Institute Space Power Forum [Image 6 of 7]

    SecAF Mitchell Institute Space Power Forum

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Lt. Gen. David Thompson, vice commander of U.S. Space Force, answers a reporter's question during a forum discussing space power and operations, hosted by the Mitchell Institute think tank at the Reserve Officers Association Building in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

