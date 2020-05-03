48 FW participates in exercise Valiant Liberty

Senior Airman Joseph Robinson, a crew chief assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, services jet fuel starter bottles on an F-15E Strike Eagle during exercise Valiant Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2020. Valiant Liberty is an agile combat employment exercise which allows U.S. and allied forces to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

