48 FW participates in exercise Valiant Liberty

Staff Sgt. Taylor West, a crew chief assigned to the 48th Maintenance Squadron, conducts an aircraft assessment before a launch in support of exercise Valiant Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2020. Valiant Liberty is an agile combat employment exercise which allows U.S. and allied forces to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

