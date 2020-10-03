Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48 FW participates in exercise Valiant Liberty [Image 4 of 7]

    48 FW participates in exercise Valiant Liberty

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle onto the taxiway in preparation for a training sortie in support of exercise Valiant Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2020. Valiant Liberty is an agile combat employment exercise which allows U.S. and allied forces to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 08:01
    VIRIN: 200310-F-PW483-0361
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48 FW participates in exercise Valiant Liberty [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

