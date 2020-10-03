A crew chief assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle onto the taxiway in preparation for a training sortie in support of exercise Valiant Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 10, 2020. Valiant Liberty is an agile combat employment exercise which allows U.S. and allied forces to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 08:01 Photo ID: 6135292 VIRIN: 200310-F-PW483-0361 Resolution: 4867x3244 Size: 10.41 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48 FW participates in exercise Valiant Liberty [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.