U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Villegas, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd Battalion crew chief, holds up a rotor blade of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, Kenya, March 1, 2020. The 82nd CAB’S mission is to support ongoing U.S. operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 04:46 Photo ID: 6135065 VIRIN: 200301-F-VS255-0067 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.43 MB Location: MOMBASA, KE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support U.S. mission in East Africa [Image 32 of 32], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.