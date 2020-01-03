Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support U.S. mission in East Africa [Image 29 of 32]

    U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support U.S. mission in East Africa

    MOMBASA, KENYA

    03.01.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Villegas, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd Battalion crew chief, stands on the fin of UH-60L Blackhawk at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, Kenya on March 1, 2020. The 82nd CAB’S mission is to support ongoing U.S. operations at the Kenyan Defense Force installation Camp Simba, Kenya. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 04:46
    Photo ID: 6135064
    VIRIN: 200301-F-VS255-0143
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: MOMBASA, KE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support U.S. mission in East Africa [Image 32 of 32], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

