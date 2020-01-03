U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support U.S. mission in East Africa

U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Villegas, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd Battalion crew chief, stands on the fin of UH-60L Blackhawk at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, Kenya on March 1, 2020. The 82nd CAB’S mission is to support ongoing U.S. operations at the Kenyan Defense Force installation Camp Simba, Kenya. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

