U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support U.S. mission in East Africa

U.S. Army service members assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 3rd Battalion, guide a UH-60L Blackhawk rotor blade into position at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, Kenya on March 1, 2020. The 82nd CAB’S mission is to support ongoing U.S. operations at the Kenyan Defense Force installation Camp Simba, Kenya. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

