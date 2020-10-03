Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200310-N-VF045-1136
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Peter Schunk, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, fires an M14 rifle off of the port bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a live-fire exercise. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    Photo ID: 6134959
    VIRIN: 200310-N-VF045-1136
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

