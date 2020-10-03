Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

200310-N-VF045-1136

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Peter Schunk, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, fires an M14 rifle off of the port bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a live-fire exercise. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 James Hong