Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) fires its Mark 38 25mm machine gun during a live-fire exercise. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

