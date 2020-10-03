Antietam Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

200310-N-VF045-1113

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kris Fuentes, from Harrisburg, Pa., troubleshoots a Mark 38 25mm machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

