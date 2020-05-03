Airman 1st Class Christopher Gangeme, 136th Security Forces, and Staff Sgt. Erman D’Alesandro, 147th Security Forces, celebrate their successful completion of the Army Water Servivle test during the Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior Competition March 5, 2020, at Camp Swift, Texas. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 22:32
|Photo ID:
|6134799
|VIRIN:
|200305-Z-CP585-020
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|506.84 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 149th Fighter Wing Gunfighters compete in TMD’s Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
