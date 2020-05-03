Staff Sgt. Juan Garcia, a member of the 203rd Ground Combat Training Squadron, participates in the new Army Combat Fitness Test during the Texas Military Department’s 2020 Best Warrior Competition March 4, 2020, at Camp Swift, Texas. The competition brings together soldiers and airmen from Chile, Czech Republic, the Texas State Guard, Texas Air Guard, and Texas Army National Guard.

(Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, The 149th Fighter Wing Gunfighters compete in TMD's Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Agustin Salazar