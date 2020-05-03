Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 149th Fighter Wing Gunfighters compete in TMD’s Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 12]

    The 149th Fighter Wing Gunfighters compete in TMD’s Best Warrior Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Derek Guedes, a member of the 149th Security Forces Squadron, participates in the new Army Combat Fitness Test during the Texas Military Department’s 2020 Best Warrior Competition March 4, 2020, at Camp Swift, Texas. The competition brings together soldiers and airmen from Chile, Czech Republic, the Texas State Guard, Texas Air Guard, and Texas Army National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 22:32
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 149th Fighter Wing Gunfighters compete in TMD’s Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Texas Military Forces
    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department
    TMDBWC2020

