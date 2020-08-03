Werner assumes command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Stuart Werner, a native of Manchester, Pennsylvania, assumes command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) in a ceremony held on Mar. 8 in Marysville, Washington. The brief ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, commanding general of 79th Theater Sustainment Command, with Col. Vince Rice, deputy commander of the 364th ESC, standing in place of outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Vincent E. Buggs. The 364th ESC has approximately 4,000 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and includes two Regional Support Groups and one Sustainment Brigade that comprise a total of 40 units and spans six states and two time zones in the northwestern portion of the United States. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Christian Dizon, 477th Transportation Company)

