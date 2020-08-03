Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Werner assumes command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Werner assumes command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Stuart Werner, a native of Manchester, Pennsylvania, assumes command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) in a ceremony held on Mar. 8 in Marysville, Washington. The brief ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, commanding general of 79th Theater Sustainment Command, with Col. Vince Rice, deputy commander of the 364th ESC, standing in place of outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Vincent E. Buggs. The 364th ESC has approximately 4,000 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and includes two Regional Support Groups and one Sustainment Brigade that comprise a total of 40 units and spans six states and two time zones in the northwestern portion of the United States. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Christian Dizon, 477th Transportation Company)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:50
    Photo ID: 6134712
    VIRIN: 030820-A-IZ640-1010
    Resolution: 1427x953
    Size: 268.37 KB
    Location: MARYSVILLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Werner assumes command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    79th Theater Sustainment Command

