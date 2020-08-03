Werner assumes command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Stuart Werner, a native of Manchester, Pennsylvania,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Stuart Werner, a native of Manchester, Pennsylvania, assumes command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) in a ceremony held on Mar. 8 in Marysville, Washington. The brief ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, commanding general of 79th Theater Sustainment Command, with Col. Vince Rice, deputy commander of the 364th ESC, standing in place of outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Vincent E. Buggs. The 364th ESC has approximately 4,000 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and includes two Regional Support Groups and one Sustainment Brigade that comprise a total of 40 units and spans six states and two time zones in the northwestern portion of the United States. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Christian Dizon, 477th Transportation Company) see less | View Image Page

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Stuart ‘Stu’ Werner assumed command of 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) in a ceremony held here Sunday, Mar. 8. The ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, commanding general of 79th Theater Sustainment Command, with Col. Vince Rice, deputy commander of the 364th ESC, standing in for outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Vincent E. Buggs.



In his remarks, Werner, a native of Manchester, Pennsylvania, acknowledged and thanked all of the people who helped him to get where he is today, and for giving him a chance to give back to an institution that he has been a part of his entire adult life. He also pointed to the Army’s most important asset – Soldiers, people – and why teamwork matters for an organization to be successful.



“We are in the midst of very dynamic change in doctrine, equipment and culture in the Army today for future success. Although we change doctrine and equipment as times goes on, remember that Teddy Roosevelt said the most important single ingredient in the formula for success is knowing how to get along with people,” he said.



“No matter what change and challenges we have in our near future, never forget that we’re a people-centric organization. We are a team. Colin Powell said that we manage things and lead people. I look forward to doing both as the new member of the 364th team,” added the Murrieta, California, resident.



Prior to taking command of the 364th ESC, headquartered here in Marysville, Werner served as the deputy commanding general of the 79th TSC in Los Alamitos, California. Before that, he helped drive the entire 79th TSC forward as the chief of operations and assistant chief of staff, LeBoeuf said in his remarks, noting also of having full faith and confidence in Werner’s extraordinary ability to lead.



“The Army Reserve is built on the strength of America’s strongest citizens, and I’m here today to talk about a leader among America’s strongest, your new commanding general, Brigadier General Stu Werner,” he said.



Werner is part of the less than one percent of Army officers that earn the rank of general.



“You don’t get this job by seniority or time in service. Candidates considered to become general officers are scrutinized in great detail – the military does not take this rank light. Stu passed every level of examination, and has become one of the few in the military to ever reach the rank of general. And with his proven record of excellence, I have no doubt that he will shine as your commander and take the 364th to new heights. All the Soldiers of the 364th have that in Stu,” he said.



As a military, we are making smart investments in our people, technology and equipment to ensure we are best positioned to deter aggression by adversaries and, if necessary, fight and win future wars.



“Stu is one of those investments. Everyday Army leaders work to change the Army culture for the better. I trust that Stu will continue to establish cohesive teams, will foster building rapport and trust, and promote civility, equality, respect and dignity among the team members of the 364th. As part of maintaining the most capable, combat-ready and lethal Reserve force in this nation’s history, I can think of no better leader than Stu to step into and continue the momentum of the 364th,” said LeBoeuf.



The 364th ESC has approximately 4,000 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and includes two Regional Support Groups and one Sustainment Brigade that comprise a total of 40 units and spans six states and two time zones in the northwestern portion of the United States. Mission for the one-star command is to provide trained, equipped, and ready leaders, Soldiers and cohesive units to meet global requirements across the full range of operations.