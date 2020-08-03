Hawaii Air National Guard Col. Robert C. Gellner 154th Maintenance Group commander, addresses Airmen under his command during an assumption of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 8, 2020. Gellner leads over 900 aircraft maintenance and munitions personnel that support F-22 Raptors, KC-135s and C-17s to meet global strike, global reach, and global airlift requirements. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6134599
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-UW413-002
|Resolution:
|6065x4048
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 154th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Robert Cabuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT