Hawaii Air National Guard Col. Robert C. Gellner 154th Maintenance Group commander, addresses Airmen under his command during an assumption of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 8, 2020. Gellner leads over 900 aircraft maintenance and munitions personnel that support F-22 Raptors, KC-135s and C-17s to meet global strike, global reach, and global airlift requirements. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 17:52 Photo ID: 6134599 VIRIN: 200308-Z-UW413-002 Resolution: 6065x4048 Size: 7.87 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 154th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Robert Cabuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.