    154th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    154th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Hawaii Air National Guard Col. Robert C. Gellner, 154th Maintenance Group commander, solutes Airmen during an assumption of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 8, 2020. Gellner leads over 900 aircraft maintenance and munitions personnel that support F-22 Raptors, KC-135s, and C-17s to meet global strike, global reach, and global airlift requirements. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 17:52
    Photo ID: 6134600
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-UW413-003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.74 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Robert Cabuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "Hawaii Air National Guard
    Assumption of Command
    154th WIng
    154 MXG
    154th Maintenance Group
    Col. Robert C. Gellner"

